Nikol Pashinyan: Rally will last long. If you are worried, take a cold shower
Nikol Pashinyan: Rally will last long. If you are worried, take a cold shower
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- “Tens of thousands of people took part in today's march, each in his own area as far as possible. Tens of thousands of people sent and received air kisses. The platform of the velvet non-violent, popular revolution is trusted by millions of people. And it will always be so, because we love our people, we are proud of them, we bow to them, we serve them. Today's procession lasted 9.5 hours. This sweep will last longer. If you are worried, take a cold shower," the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier it was reported that the march which was held on Saturday in Yerevan was a procession of atonement, for our possible mistakes, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said as the march ended at Republic Square. Pashinyan said this was the longest march in Armenia’s history as they walked 37 kilometers during nine hours.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
