Artsakh NSC Secretary: March 1 case should be profoundly examined
Artsakh NSC Secretary: March 1 case should be profoundly examined
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The March 1 case should be profoundly examined before making accusations, the Artsakh Secretary of the National Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan told reporters on Monday.

The Secretary denied rumors that March 1 case has already been solved.

Commenting on the Armenian Former Defense Minister, Seyran Ohanyan’s statement, as he expressed concern that the Armed Forces suffered a serious blow within the March 1 criminal case, Vitaly Balasanyan noted that an official has no right to blame anyone based on some rumors.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
