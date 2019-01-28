Artsakh NSC Secretary: March 1 case should be profoundly examined

The March 1 case should be profoundly examined before making accusations, the Artsakh Secretary of the National Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan told reporters on Monday.
The Secretary denied rumors that March 1 case has already been solved.
Commenting on the Armenian Former Defense Minister, Seyran Ohanyan’s statement, as he expressed concern that the Armed Forces suffered a serious blow within the March 1 criminal case, Vitaly Balasanyan noted that an official has no right to blame anyone based on some rumors.