Armenia PM: Foreign investments increased by 50% in 3rd quarter of 2018
Armenia PM: Foreign investments increased by 50% in 3rd quarter of 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Foreign investments have increased by 50% in the third quarter of 2018 as compared with the same period in 2017, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to RBK TV channel.

His remarks came in response to a comment on whether there was interest in Armenia after the velvet revolution. 

“The main investors are diaspora businessmen- Armenians from Russia, US and Europe. Intensive investments are directed to the textile industry, a lot of investments in technological production, in the information technology sector as well as in agriculture,” he said.

According to Prime Minister, renewable energy is a very promising industry.
