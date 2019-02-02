Newspaper: Armenian MPs unlikely to debate structural changes in government on February 11

YEREVAN. – The next four-day session of the Armenian parliament will be held on February 11, Zhamanak newspaper writes.

The session started on January 14, and the two issues on the agenda were the governments’ program and a draft bill on structural changes in the government which implied reduction of the number of ministries.

“The government’s program – a program that none of the deputies has ever seen – will be on the agenda of February 11. The structural changes in the government are postponed and most likely will not be debated,” Zhamanak says.