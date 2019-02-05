News
Armenia PM: New-generation cash registers will be provided at cheaper price
Armenia PM: New-generation cash registers will be provided at cheaper price
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Chairman State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia will make a decision on providing the new-generation cash registers for 60 thousand drams (approx. $120) to the businesses for whom having such cash registers has become mandatory since January 1.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday informed the aforesaid in a Facebook post.

“My regular working meeting with SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan ended just recently,” Pashinyan wrote. “Taking into account the citizens’ complaints and recommendations, the SRC chairman will make a decision on providing the new-generation cash registers for 60 thousand drams, instead of 160 thousand drams [approx. $330], to the [business] subjects for whom having such cash registers has become mandatory by force of law, since January 1 of this year.

“Basically, about 25,000 small and medium-sized [business] subjects will benefit from this opportunity.

“The state monopoly in the domain of [purchasing] cash registers also will be lifted in the near future.”
