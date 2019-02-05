News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 05
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Anna Naghdalyan: Regional arms race is always on Armenia MFA agenda
Anna Naghdalyan: Regional arms race is always on Armenia MFA agenda
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The matter of arms race in the region has always been on the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.

Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan stated about the aforementioned at Tuesday’s press briefing at the MFA. She noted this reflecting on the sale of Israeli-made military drones to Azerbaijan.

Naghdalyan said Armenia is going to raise this matter at bilateral and multilateral platforms, and that there will be no exceptions regarding this matter.

“Our [Armenia’s] position that the arms race in the region is extremely perilous should be noted and constantly reiterated to international partners,” the MFA spokesperson added.

The Aeronautics Defense Systems company of Israel has decided to sell military drones to Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Expert: US interested in peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict
Washington’s interest in regional peace is first of all explained by the Iranian problem...
MFA: Armenia is committed to its precepts on Karabakh issue
First and foremost, ensuring the security of Artsakh is important to Armenia…
 EuroNest: Armenia raises issue of anti-Armenian propaganda in Azerbaijani schools
Armenia should take a proactive stance on such an important international platform…
Naghdalyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meetings are discussed in advance
The spokesperson said if a meeting is slated, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will definitely inform…
 Israel returns license to company selling drones to Azerbaijan
Although the export license for three company's officials has been suspended...
 MFA: Armenia is a negotiating party in Karabakh conflict
FM Mnatsakanyan clarified the statement by PM Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos