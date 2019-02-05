Anna Naghdalyan: Regional arms race is always on Armenia MFA agenda

YEREVAN. – The matter of arms race in the region has always been on the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.

Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan stated about the aforementioned at Tuesday’s press briefing at the MFA. She noted this reflecting on the sale of Israeli-made military drones to Azerbaijan.

Naghdalyan said Armenia is going to raise this matter at bilateral and multilateral platforms, and that there will be no exceptions regarding this matter.

“Our [Armenia’s] position that the arms race in the region is extremely perilous should be noted and constantly reiterated to international partners,” the MFA spokesperson added.

The Aeronautics Defense Systems company of Israel has decided to sell military drones to Azerbaijan.