News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
EU agrees on amendments to Gas Directive, which will regulate, among others, Nord Stream 2
EU agrees on amendments to Gas Directive, which will regulate, among others, Nord Stream 2
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Representatives from the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission on February 12 agreed on draft amendments to the EU Gas Directive, which will regulate, among other things, the Nord Stream 2 project.

"Today's agreement meets this aim. It ensures that the provisions of the Gas Directive are applied on EU territory (land and sea) and provides for effective oversight to ensure the application of EU internal market rules by the national authorities supervised by the Commission. It also enhances transparency and cooperation among competent national authorities. This is a major step towards a well-functioning, transparent and competitive EU internal gas market where all suppliers are acting under the same EU rules," the European Commission said in a statement on February 12.

"The aim of the proposal is to improve the existing Gas Directive (2009/73/EC) and ensure that the principles of EU energy legislation (third-party access, tariff regulation, ownership unbundling and transparency) apply to all gas pipelines to and from third countries," the report said. The European Commission says the new rules will increase competition between gas suppliers and increase energy security throughout the EU.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU parliament approves EU-Singapore trade deal
The EU and Singapore trade about 50 billion euros ($56 billion) in goods and 40 billion euros in services a year...
 European Commission adds Saudi Arabia to a blacklist
The move is part of a crackdown on money laundering after several scandals at EU banks...
 Armenian NA Deputy meets with EU Special Representatives for Eastern Partnership
The parties also touched upon the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, transitional justice, values ​​that underlie the Eastern Partnership...
 Pashinyan receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia
Nikol Pashinyan and Toivo Claar exchanged views on other regional issues as well...
 Armenian FM receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the position and approaches of Armenia towards the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict
 Migration official: Readmission and visa facilitation agreements complement each other
"On the one side the Armenian nationals get an opportunity to visit EU for different purposes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos