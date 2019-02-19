Armenia President’s question to Joe Biden is at focus of global media attention

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s brief conversation with former US Vice President Joe Biden has been at the focus of global media attention.

Sarkissian had a short, warm talk with Biden at the corridor, on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

After asking each other how there were, the President of Armenia whispered to the US ex-vice president and asked him whether he intends to run for president in 2020.

Biden also responded with a whisper. Even though what he said could not be heard, the gestures suggest that the answer was a “yes.”

The American media are actively discussing this conversation, and attempting to guess Joe Biden’s response.