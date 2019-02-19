News
Armenia to host military exercises of CIS special services
Armenia to host military exercises of CIS special services
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The special services of seven Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries will conduct the “Ararat-Antiterrorism 2019” military exercises in Armenia, this fall. 

Andrey Novikov, Head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center, stated the aforementioned, according to RIA Novosti.

As per Novikov, detection and prevention of terrorist attacks on the facilities of the fuel and energy complex will be the theme of these military exercises.

To note, representatives from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan have participated in the consultation of the heads of antiterrorism centers of the CIS member countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
