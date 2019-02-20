News
Artsakh MFA: Issue of recognition of South Ossetians’ genocide was not raised during meetings
Artsakh MFA: Issue of recognition of South Ossetians’ genocide was not raised during meetings
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian who is in the Republic of South Ossetia on a working visit had meetings with the political figures of that country.

One of the reports about the meetings said that Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian has allegedly noted that the Republic of Artsakh is ready to support the recognition of the Genocide of the South Ossetian people.

Artsakhpress News Agency asked foreign minister’s office to comment on the reports.

“First of all, it should be stressed that during numerous bilateral meetings with our counterparts in South Ossetia, the issue of promoting the recognition of the Genocide of the South Ossetian people was not raised by the South Ossetian side. At the same time, it should be noted that Artsakh and South Ossetia have established close and trusting relations, and there are no closed topics for discussion.

It is this stance that was expressed by Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian during the joint press conference with the Foreign Minister of South Ossetia,” the statement sent by the office reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն
