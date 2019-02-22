News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 22
USD
488.07
EUR
552.74
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.07
EUR
552.74
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
US will not lift sanctions on North Korea until nuclear risks are “substantially reduced,” Pompeo says
US will not lift sanctions on North Korea until nuclear risks are “substantially reduced,” Pompeo says
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US sanctions on North Korea will not be lifted until nuclear risks are “substantially reduced,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

In an interview with NBC, Pompeo expressed the hope that, after his forthcoming talk in Vietnam with US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will fulfill his promises to denuclearize his country.

Pompeo noted, however, that he does not wish to provide any details as to what each of the two sides is ready to offer during the talks to achieve progress.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos