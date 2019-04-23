News
Russian airbase in Armenia to be re-equipped with new-generation fighter jets
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Multirole fighter jets Su-30SM of the new generation will be delivered to the 3624th Russian airbase at the Erebuni aerodrome in Armenia to replace the MiG-29 aircraft, a source at the Russian Defense Ministry told Russian News Agency TASS.

“The delivery of aircraft will be completed in two stages—in 2020-2021,” the source said. “All 18 MiG-29 jets are planned to be replaced with Su-30SM aircraft.”

“When deliveries of new aircraft begin, some pilots will be sent to the Lipetsk aviation center for training, while others will continue serving at the Erebuni airbase,” the source added

The Su-30SM is a twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable fighter jet of the 4++ generation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
