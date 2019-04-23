Russian ambassador to Armenia on rearmament of Russian air base at Erebuni Airport in Yerevan

There are projects for the enhancement of the Russian air base at Erebuni Airport, but I have no information about its full rearmament. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told journalists at the grove of the National Assembly today, commenting on the media’s press releases about the rearmament of the Russian air base at Erebuni Airport in Yerevan.

The ambassador particularly stated that he’s not ready to provide details about this. “There are certain development projects, but I don’t know about any projects for full rearmament and the provision of new equipment,” Kopirkin stressed.