Children’s concert held outside Turkey embassy in Georgia, in response to rally demanding Armenian Genocide recognition
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Turkey
Theme: Society

It’s unacceptable to us that an action was organized, also with the participation of children, outside the embassy of Turkey, in response to our action devoted to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Giorgi Tumasyan, founder of the Georgian “Peace Foundation,” on Wednesday told this to Aliq Media.

He recalled that on April 23, Children’s Day is celebrated in Turkey.

“It’s strange that they [Turkey] celebrate a holiday while the whole world remembers the victims of the Armenian Genocide,” Tumasyan said. “We assess these actions as a continuation of the genocide, since, in accordance with the norms of international law, non-recognition of genocide means its continuation.”

Tumasyan added that if Georgia wants to become a part of European society, it must assess the tragic events that led to millions of Armenian casualties.

Artur Mirzoyan, a member of the “Armenian Community of Georgia” organization, stated that the capital city Tbilisi municipal authorities are creating artificial obstacles for holding the Armenians’ rally.

Another member of the rally accused the Tbilisi authorities of supporting the fake action in concert form and politicizing the matter.

As reported earlier, Armenians of Tbilisi on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Georgia, and demanded the recognition of Armenian Genocide.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
