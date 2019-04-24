Ukraine pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

A wide range of events dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide was organized by the Union of Armenians of Ukraine and regional communities, AnalitikaUA.net reported.
According to the source, the main events were held on Wednesday in Kyiv.
Representatives of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, Kiev Armenian community, Kiev residents and guests of the capital gathered at the traditional prayer service led by the head of the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Marcos Hovhannisyan.
Speakers included the newly appointed Armenian ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seyranyan, the Ambassador of the Vatican in Ukraine, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, as well as representatives of various confessions, public figures.
The list of events on April 23-24 includes round tables, thematic exhibitions, memorial evenings, flash mobs, processions, planting trees, watching documentaries and thematic films on the events of 1915.