Sri Lankan Catholic Churches to be closed until security situation improves

All the Catholic churches in Sri Lanka will remain closed until the security situation improves on the island, TRT Wold reported.
"On the advice of the security forces we are keeping all churches closed," the priest said.
There will be no public mass said until further notice.
As reported earlier, a series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first six thundered in three temples and three hotels in the country, the seventh was recorded in the west of the island, while the eighth have been heard in a residential complex in the suburbs of Colombo. The authorities of Sri Lanka have already detained over 100 people amid series of terrorist attacks that rocked the island last Sunda
The ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the attack without providing evidences.