News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Sri Lankan Catholic Churches to be closed until security situation improves
Sri Lankan Catholic Churches to be closed until security situation improves
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

All the Catholic churches in Sri Lanka will remain closed until the security situation improves on the island, TRT Wold reported

"On the advice of the security forces we are keeping all churches closed," the priest said. 

 There will be no public mass said until further notice.

As reported earlier, a series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first six thundered in three temples and three hotels in the country, the seventh was recorded in the west of the island, while the eighth have been heard in a residential complex in the suburbs of Colombo. The authorities of Sri Lanka have already detained over 100 people amid series of terrorist attacks that rocked the island last Sunda

The ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the attack without providing evidences.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Colombo airport suspends work amid suspicious car
On April 21, the largest terrorist attack occurred in Sri Lanka…
 Another explosion recorded in Sri Lanka
There has been no report over the injured and victims yet...
 Sri Lanka police carry out third controlled explosion
A series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday…
 Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll reaches 359
The death toll in the bomb explosions that rocked Sri Lanka…
 Over 100 detained amid attacks in Sri Lanka
A series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday…
 Saudi Arabia executes 37 people
The death penalty was implemented on a number of criminals for adopting extremist terrorist ideologies...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos