Artsakh President convenes working consultation in Askeran

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan convened today a working consultation held in the city of Askeran and devoted to the course of implementation and results of the 2018 Plan of the President of the Republic of Artsakh and the 2019 Plan in the Askeran region, reports the Central Information Department of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Government officials and representatives of the regional administration delivered their reports.

President Sahakyan gave specific assignments to the heads of the interested bodies to properly solve the issues that were discussed.

Among the attendees were Speaker of the National Assembly Ashot Ghulyan, State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials.