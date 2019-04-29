News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 29
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
WCIT 2019 now live on all social media platforms, pre-registration in process
WCIT 2019 now live on all social media platforms, pre-registration in process
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. –  Pre-registration is now open for the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) which will take place in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019.  

The WCIT 2019 Yerevan Office has also launched its presence on all social media platforms. All information regarding the planning and organization of the Congress, invited speakers, participating countries, partners and sponsors will be available on the official website and all the social media platforms. The organizers have also published a video exploring the theme of WCIT 2019: The Power of Decentralization.

“Thanks in large part to technology, our world is becoming increasingly decentralized. WCIT 2019 will explore this phenomenon, the opportunity it presents and its far-reaching implications, forging a new path forward in a rapidly decentralizing world,”noted WCIT 2019 Project Director, Syuzanna Azoyan.

As reported earlier, Armenia, Germany, Taipei will have separate pavilions. The expanded list of other participating countries will be released later.

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram, Reddit (soon)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
French Ambassador: Armenia should pay more attention to women's engagement in IT field
The majority of employees in the field of municipal work in France are women…
LG Electronics to stop production of smartphones in South Korea
LG also makes smartphones in China, Brazil and India…
 Facebook faces fines of up to 5 billion dollars
“The matter remains unresolved, and there can be no assurance…
 Steps are taken so that Armenia startups’ representatives visit Silicon Valley
The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies visited Vineti company’s branch in Armenia…
 Armenia FM visits Engineering City in Yerevan
The minister also visited the Museums of Universe, Science and Technologies...
 Belgium intends to reduce number of refugees via Facebook
The campaign will present an accurate picture about their chances…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos