Yerevan-based Indians cheated 60 US citizens, cybercrime revealed
Yerevan-based Indians cheated 60 US citizens, cybercrime revealed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


On April 29, the General Department of the Fight against Organized Crimes of the Police of the Republic of Armenia received a report that employees of Yerevan-based Piconet Technologies LLC are disseminating false warnings about computer security to users in the US and Canada, stating that users need to call the toll-free number to solve the problem, reports the news service of the Police of the Republic of Armenia.

The company’s employees also answer the phone calls and plunder $100-2,000 dollars from each person by cheating and through abuse of trust.

In addition, during the phone conversations, the company’s employees also find out the persons’ social security numbers and secret banking information.

The news service of the Police reports that the prepared report helped clarify that the Indian founder of Piconet Technologies LLC leased an area in Yerevan and organized the mentioned criminal activities through co-conspiracy to plunder another person’s property in particularly large amounts by cheating and through abuse of trust.

A criminal case was instituted the same day, and the company’s leased area was searched upon a court decision.

Fourteen computers and notes about the plundered funds serving as tools for the crime were detected and confiscated. There were 8 people (4 Armenians, 4 Indians) in the leased area at the moment of the search. According to preliminary information, the criminals misused the trust of nearly 60 US citizens, cheated them and plundered particularly large amounts of money (nearly $15,000 dollars). The investigation continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն
