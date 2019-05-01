News
Armenia ex-ruling party: Governing a country and speaking at rallies have nothing to do with each other
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Exactly one year ago, the National Assembly did not elect—with 45 votes for and 55 against—Nikol Pashinyan to the post of Prime Minister. Eduard Sharmazanov, vice-chairman and spokesperson of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), noted this in a Facebook post.

“One year is enough to expose that governing a country and speaking at rallies have nothing to do with each other,” Sharmazanov added, in particular. “Moreover, let me remind some of today’s pseudo-oppositionists that the only [parliamentary political] force [at the time] that did not support and not voted for Pashinyan’s candidacy on May 1 was the Republican.

“History is cruel and relentless toward those who turn political struggle into hatred and the political conformists and guest performers, alike.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
