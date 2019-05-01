Armenia ex-ruling party: Governing a country and speaking at rallies have nothing to do with each other

YEREVAN. – Exactly one year ago, the National Assembly did not elect—with 45 votes for and 55 against—Nikol Pashinyan to the post of Prime Minister. Eduard Sharmazanov, vice-chairman and spokesperson of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), noted this in a Facebook post.

“One year is enough to expose that governing a country and speaking at rallies have nothing to do with each other,” Sharmazanov added, in particular. “Moreover, let me remind some of today’s pseudo-oppositionists that the only [parliamentary political] force [at the time] that did not support and not voted for Pashinyan’s candidacy on May 1 was the Republican.

“History is cruel and relentless toward those who turn political struggle into hatred and the political conformists and guest performers, alike.”