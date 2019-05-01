Lavrov, Pompeo discuss situation in Venezuela

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed the situation in Venezuela.
As reports the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia emphasized that Washington’s intervention in the domestic affairs of a sovereign state and the threats posed to the administration of that sovereign state are a crude violation of international law. Lavrov stated that the continuity of aggressive actions can lead to the gravest consequences and that only the people of Venezuela have the right to determine their destiny.
As reported the US Department of State, Pompeo highlighted the fact that Russia’s and Cuba’s intervention is destabilizing the situation in Venezuela and US-Russia ties. Pompeo took note of April 30 statement of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which called on refusing violence and supporting Venezuela’s return to stability and prosperity.
Pompeo called on Russia to stop supporting Maduro and join other nations, including the majority of countries of the Western hemisphere that want the best future for the Venezuelan people.