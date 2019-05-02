News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party threatens with snap parliamentary election
Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party threatens with snap parliamentary election
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – If the authorities go to the redistribution of the economic market and decide that there really is a problem with [Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman] Gagik Tsarukyan’s [parliamentary] mandate, our leader also will not delay his steps in response; all of us will give up our mandates—[together] with Tsarukyan. A PAP source of Hraparak (Square) newspaper told this to the paper.

“We inquired from one of the well-known constitutionalists as to what this step assumes. ‘The Constitution [of Armenia] prescribes that 30 percent of the parliament shall be the opposition. In case the PAP gives up its [parliamentary] mandates—even without the [other opposition] Bright Armenia [faction]—the parliament will become unconstitutional. But it should be taken into account that not only all members of the PAP faction [in parliament], but also all the candidates who are on the [PAP’s] proportional [representation electoral] list after them shall give up the mandates. [And] that unconstitutional situation will lead to snap parliamentary elections,’ he said.

‘“Will all your party members go to that?’ we asked the PAP member. ‘Don’t doubt [it]. If Tsarukyan says [so]—[they will do it] like one person.’ And then?  ‘In case of such developments, Mr. Tsarukyan intends to create a huge alliance and go to [parliamentary] elections with the alliance.’ With whom? ‘Many have already expressed readiness,’” Hraparak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Zartonk village has acting head
For the past two months, residents of Zartonk village had been...
 Council of Elders member on dismissal of Yerevan Municipality Legal Department head
I won’t be surprised to see a conductor, doctor or, say, a producer become the...
 Armenia ex-ruling party: Governing a country and speaking at rallies have nothing to do with each other
As per the RPA vice-chairman and spokesperson, one year is enough to expose this…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party congress date is known
From now on, an “election deposit” has to be paid to become a member of its board…
 ARF-D: Change of power not on political party's agenda
According to Saghatelyan, the ARF-D has its own agenda, but...
 Newspaper: Incumbent authorities want to dismember Prosperous Armenia Party
Now the history is repeated, but this time within the framework of an anti-oligarchic fight…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos