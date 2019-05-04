Armenia-Georgia business forum planned for summer

YEREVAN. – Armenian and Georgian foreign ministries held political consultations in Yerevan.
The Armenian delegation was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan, while the Georgian side by Deputy Minister Lasha Darsalia.
The sides noted importance of meeting at different levels. They touched upon the issues of mutual interest, in particular, regional security, cooperation within international agencies, development of trade and economic relations as well as humanitarian contacts.
The sides agreed on holding a meeting of intergovernmental commission this summer. They also discussed holding of Armenia-Georgia business forum.