Sri Lanka authorities discover training camp of terrorist group
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Sri Lanka authorities discovered a training camp of Jamaat al-Tawhid al-Watania terrorist group, TASS reported quoting Adaderana.

According to the reports, at least 38 militants were being trained at the base, including one of the organizers of the series of explosions in Colombo. The owner of the building was detained, an investigation continues.

A series of terrorist attacks rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Eight blasts claimed lives of around 250 people.

The authorities believe that local Jamaat al-Tawhid al-Watania which might have links to the foreign Islamist organizations is behind the attacks. Over 100 suspects have been detained so far.   
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
