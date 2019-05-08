PM: Those who robbed have no moral right to solve Karabakh issue

Those who robbed the people and the army do not have the moral right to resolve the Karabakh issue, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked to comment wether he is going to communicate with Sergh Sargsyan, he said: "When there will be need to talk to Serzh Sargsyan, I will do it. That is the impression that someone decided that I should meet with him. Serzh Sargsyan cannot decide, but I can decide whether to meet or not.”

According to him, if, following the results of the talks, there will be such a decision, which he considers worthy to present to the people, he will do it.

“It could be a meeting, a press conference, a video message…Who has the moral right to reproach me? People who have robbed a country are reproaching me. Who gave them such moral right?” Nikol Pashinyan said.