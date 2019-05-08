News
Wednesday
May 08
News
Wednesday
May 08
Iran’s General Staff promises to give decisive response to any possible actions of enemies
Iran’s General Staff promises to give decisive response to any possible actions of enemies
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces expressed support for the recent decision to stop the implementation of certain parts of the nuclear agreement, promising to give a decisive response to any possible actions of the enemy, Mehr reported.

The General Staff pointed out the insufficient commitment of the remaining participants to the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, expressing strong support for the recent decision taken by the President.

As reported earlier, President Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran will stop fulfilling some of its obligations under this deal. Iran will no longer comply with the restrictions imposed on the storage of enriched uranium and heavy water in accordance with the agreement. The remaining parties to the agreement were given 60 days to fulfill their obligations under the SAPs, especially those related to the banking and oil sectors.
