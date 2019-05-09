News
Thursday
May 09
News
Kazakh envoy on cars imports to Armenia: Game rules must be equal for everyone in EEU
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Car World

As part of the Eurasian integration process, equal and understandable rules of the game should be established, Kazakhstan Ambassador Timur Urazayev told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

His remarks came in response to comment on the possibility of increasing the preferential terms for importing cars from third countries to Armenia.

According to the ambassador, the specifics of the economy of each individual country, which, of course, is taken into account, creates certain difficulties on the way to the formation of a holistic market within the Eurasian Economic Union.

He noted that the meeting of the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union is scheduled to discuss various economic projects, including issues related to transport logistics, which continues to be an obstacle to the intensification of trade and economic relations within the Eurasian Union.

From January 1, 2020, it is planned to increase customs duties for 700-800 items of goods imported to Armenia from third countries, including automobiles, and bring them in line with customs duties in other Eurasian Union member states. The customs duty on cars in Armenia from 2020 will increase from the current 10% to 30-50%.

The anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union will be held on May 29 in the capital of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
