Iran blasts US new sanctions against metal industry
Iran blasts US new sanctions against metal industry
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Iranian foreign ministry on Thursday lashed out at Washington for imposing fresh sanctions on the country’s metal industry.

“This is violation of international commitments of the US regime and levies some international charges on it,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, reports Mehr.

The Trump administration announced new sanctions on Iran's metals sectors; steel, aluminum and copper industries, on Wednesday.

Trump's executive order came hours after Iran announced it was withdrawing from parts of an Obama-era nuclear agreement, known as JCPOA.
