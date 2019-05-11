News
Armenia official: Construction of largest solar power plant in region is in progress in Gegharkunik Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Construction of the largest solar power plant in the region is in progress in Gegharkunik Province. Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia, Hakob Vardanyan, on Saturday stated this at the business forum which is held in the Gegharkunik provincial capital of Gavar city.

He also noted that Armenia has three alternative energy sources—water, wind, and solar—and that they can be used for industrial purposes, too.

According to the deputy minister, the hydroelectric power plant and small hydroelectric power plant systems are developed in Armenia, whereas the potential of solar energy is not yet fully tapped into in the country. Armenia is considered to be a country with a higher-than-average solar-power potential, eight of the thirteen solar power plant construction licenses are issued in Gegharkunik Province, and two solar power plants are already built there. 

As for the relevant legislation, Vardanyan said the Armenian national energy efficiency strategy is being developed, the EU has provided a grant, the legislative framework will be regulated, the construction standards will be taken into account, and international energy efficiency standards will be adopted for the manufactured and imported equipment.

“The comprehensive package will be adopted within five to eight years,” Hakob Vardanyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
