The issue of creating an alliance with the second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, is not discussed on the agenda of the Prosperous Armenia faction, Iveta Tonoyan, Prosperous Armenia Party MP told reporters on Monday in the Armenian Parliament.

According to her, statements by Robert Kocharyan’s supporters on this issue are solely their personal matter.

“We have our own agenda and we do not consider the possibility of forming an alliance with anyone on this agenda,” she noted.