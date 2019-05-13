News
Kocharyan's supporter: Police officers' actions were attempt to intimidate me
Kocharyan's supporter: Police officers' actions were attempt to intimidate me
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The police officers’ actions were an attempt to intimidate me. This is what Armen Minasyan told journalists. Minasyan was apprehended and taken to the police station after the trial over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan today.

“All the actions were illegitimate. The police paid a visit to my apartment. I wasn’t home. Later, they told me they were summoning me to the police station. When I got there, it turned out I was being suspected of threatening to kill Vardges Gaspari,” he stated.

Armen Minasyan claimed that there is no ground for suspecting him and that the police officers’ actions were an attempt to intimidate him.

Supporters of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan held today a protest in the patio of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts of Yerevan to express their support to Robert Kocharyan and demand a fair trial. During the trial, an incident took place between Kocharyan’s supporters and civil activist Vardges Gaspari outside the court building. Gaspari told journalists that he was hit with a bottle during the pushing and shoving and received a cheekbone injury. The civil activist has reported the crime to the police.
This text available in   Հայերեն
