Garo Paylan to file complaint over forced conversion to Islam

Member of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan, who is of Armenian origin, said he will file a complaint regarding forced conversion to Islam of a 13-year-old teen.
“I have talked to Arthur’s mother. She said the program with the participation of her 13-year-old son was organized without her consent. I will file a complaint to the radio and television council and prosecutor’s office,” Paylan tweeted in Turkish.
The cases of forced conversation to Islam continue in Turkey. A 13-year-old Armenian was the victim this time. Turkish cleric converted the teen to Islam during live broadcasting of the program.