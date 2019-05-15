News
Garo Paylan to file complaint over forced conversion to Islam
Garo Paylan to file complaint over forced conversion to Islam
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Member of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan, who is of Armenian origin, said he will file a complaint regarding forced conversion to Islam of a 13-year-old teen.

“I have talked to Arthur’s mother. She said the program with the participation of her 13-year-old son was organized without her consent. I will file a complaint to the radio and television council and prosecutor’s office,” Paylan tweeted in Turkish.

The cases of forced conversation to Islam continue in Turkey. A 13-year-old Armenian was the victim this time. Turkish cleric converted the teen to Islam during live broadcasting of the program.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
