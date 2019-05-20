People block Armenia courts’ entrances and exits, upon PM Pashinyan’s call

By the request of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, people on Monday morning have blocked the entrances and exits of the courts in Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed that three demonstrators assembled outside the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) building. SJC Chairman Gagik Harutyunyan arrived there a while ago, but he did not respond to the query on whether he will resign in this capacity.

Demonstrators have closed off the entrance to the Constitutional Court, too.

Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday made a post in his Facebook page calling on people to close off the entrances and exits of all the courts in the country at 8:30pm, so that no one would enter them. In an earlier post, he had announced that he will speak live at noon, and with respect to the present-day situation in the judiciary of Armenia, and establishing the people’s power in this domain, too.

Several NGOs have assessed this call by Pashinyan as a breach of the constitutional order in Armenia. A number of political parties have issued statements in this regard.

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, also issued a statement noting that this call by the PM is extremely perilous for the security and stability of the country’s legal system.

According to media reports, a working discussion was held earlier at the building of the ruling Civil Contract Party, and led by Nikol Pashinyan, and in connection with the courses of action to be taken as of early Monday morning.

Also, the MPs from the ruling majority My Step faction in parliament on Monday morning have been outside various courts.