Monday
May 20
Monday
May 20
Republican Party of Armenia Vice-Chairman: Pashinyan has become a threat
Republican Party of Armenia Vice-Chairman: Pashinyan has become a threat
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Nikol Pashinyan has become a threat for both Armenian states. This is what Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Nikol Pashinyan has become a threat for both Armenian states. The objective to make him resign is a matter of the future existence of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), not anyone’s political ambitions,” he wrote.

Armen Ashotyan also posted the following:

“In 2008, Saakashvili lost Abkhazia and South Ossetia after putting the blame on Russia for the war.

In 2019, Nikol Pashinyan is initially putting the blame on Artsakh for the potential war…for what?”
Հայերեն
