Wednesday
May 22
Yerevan to host Second NEIRO Japanese Music Competition-Festival
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

On May 26, the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University will host the 2nd NEIRO Japanese Music Competition-Festival. The festival is organized by IROHA Center for Armenian-Japanese Education and Cultural Exchange NGO with the support of the Embassy of Japan in Armenia and the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University.

During the festival, the participants of the competition-festival and the festival’s guests will perform contemporary and traditional Japanese songs, as well as performances of dances and instrumental music.

Entrance is free.
