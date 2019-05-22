Yerevan to host Second NEIRO Japanese Music Competition-Festival

On May 26, the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University will host the 2nd NEIRO Japanese Music Competition-Festival. The festival is organized by IROHA Center for Armenian-Japanese Education and Cultural Exchange NGO with the support of the Embassy of Japan in Armenia and the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University.
During the festival, the participants of the competition-festival and the festival’s guests will perform contemporary and traditional Japanese songs, as well as performances of dances and instrumental music.
Entrance is free.