Friday
May 24
Armenia Constitutional Court delegation received by Karabakh parliament speaker
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan received today the delegation led by President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan, including judges and the Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court, reports the Department of News and Public Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.

Greeting the guests, the head of parliament attached importance to the ongoing cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh for reforms in the judiciary. Ghulyan stated that Artsakh is actively bringing laws into compliance with the Constitution and that the meetings and exchange of views with Artsakh’s colleagues from Armenia significantly contribute to effective implementation of the process.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan emphasized the need for expansion of the active ties between the two Armenian republics for the development of legislative regulations and the implementation of constitutional justice.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
