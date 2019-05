Former mayor of Tehran Mohammad Ali Najafi has confessed that he killed his wife during a dispute, reports ISNA, citing the representative of Tehran’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

Earlier, it was reported that the young woman had died from a gunshot in the heart area.

Mohammad Ali Najafi, 67, was the advisor to the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani before being appointed mayor. He was elected mayor of Tehran in 2017, but resigned due to health problems in March 2018.