660kg of drugs seized in Iran

The combat squads of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps have seized 660 kg of illicit drugs in the Iranian southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan in a single operation, Mehr reported.

Two drug dealers were detained, the source noted, adding that four pickup vehicles and Four AK 47 rifles were also confiscated by the police.

According to the agency, Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug smuggling. Due to the efforts of the Iranian police, traffic is annually suppressed and over 80% of the world opium turnover, 40% of heroin and morphine are confiscated.

Drug production in Afghanistan increased after the US invasion of the country in 2001.