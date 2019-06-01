News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Show news feed
660kg of drugs seized in Iran
660kg of drugs seized in Iran
Region:Iran
Theme: Incidents

The combat squads of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps have seized 660 kg of illicit drugs in the Iranian southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan in a single operation, Mehr reported.

Two drug dealers were detained, the source noted, adding that four pickup vehicles and Four AK 47 rifles were also confiscated by the police.

According to the agency, Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug smuggling. Due to the efforts of the Iranian police, traffic is annually suppressed and over 80% of the world opium turnover, 40% of heroin and morphine are confiscated.

Drug production in Afghanistan increased after the US invasion of the country in 2001.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Suspect of murder of Armenian businessman in Russia detained
The suspect had been disliking a businessman for many years…
 Former Tehran mayor confesses crime
Earlier, it was reported that the young woman had died from...
 9 killed in Mexico shootout
Prosecutors in the state of Michoacan said the confrontation occurred near the city of Uruapan…
 Ten killed in Mexico shooting
Unknown perpetrators opened fire on a group of people…
7 injured at US party shooting
“The victims include at least three people who suffered life-threatening injuries…
 UK neo-Nazi sentenced to life imprisonment for plotting to murder
Jack Renshaw, 23, was a member of the terrorist group National Action before he planned to kill Labour Party MP Rosie Cooper with a machete…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos