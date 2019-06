Hollywood movie star and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, has married film producer fiancé Dimitri Rassam, 37, The Daily Mail reported.

The wedding ceremony of this famous couple took place at the Prince’s Palace of Monaco.

French media reported that Charlotte’s mother, Caroline the Princess of Hanover, and brother Andrea, along with wife Tatiana, also were on hand at the event.

The Casiraghi-Rassam couple already has seven-month-old son, Balthazar.