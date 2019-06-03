Pompeo: US ready to conclude new deal with Iran

US is ready to conclude new deal with Iran, if Tehran is ready to provide guarantees that it will not develop opportunities for the production of nuclear arms that pose a threat to the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Rheinische Post.

According to him, President Donald Trump made it clear that the Iranian nuclear deal would lead to the development of nuclear arms in Iran.

The deal would have led right to the development of nuclear weapons in Iran, that can not be accepted, so the US have withdrawn from the deal, he said adding that US will ensure that Iran never comes into possession of nuclear weapons.

He noted that the US expects Iran to return to the negotiating table.

According to him, Iran uses its resources to finance terror in Europe and support the Venezuelan regime, while its own people are starving.