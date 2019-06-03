News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 03
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Pompeo: US ready to conclude new deal with Iran
Pompeo: US ready to conclude new deal with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US is ready to conclude new deal with Iran, if Tehran is ready to provide guarantees that it will not develop opportunities for the production of nuclear arms that pose a threat to the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Rheinische Post.

According to him, President Donald Trump made it clear that the Iranian nuclear deal would lead to the development of nuclear arms in Iran.

The deal would have led right to the development of nuclear weapons in Iran, that can not be accepted, so the US have withdrawn from the deal, he said adding that US will ensure that Iran never comes into possession of nuclear weapons.

He noted that the US expects Iran to return to the negotiating table.

According to him, Iran uses its resources to finance terror in Europe and support the Venezuelan regime, while its own people are starving.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Rouhani urges US to return to nuclear deal
“In the past the enemies used to have some preconditions for talks with Iran…
 Pompeo says humanitarian aid plan for Iran “unproblematic”
The US does not take issue with the development of the system known as INSTEX…
 Ali Shamkhani: US not deserve talks with Iran
US officials believe that talks are part of their campaign of pressure…
US intends to make Iran negotiate over new comprehensive deal
They will continue to apply maximum pressure on the Iranian regime to deny its means to conduct its destructive foreign policy…
Iran expects US to compensate losses amid US withdrawal from Iranian deal
"What we expect them [to do] is to respect the JCPOA, to compensate Iran's losses…
 Trump: US seek no regime change in Iran
"We're not looking for regime change, we're looking for no nuclear weapons…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos