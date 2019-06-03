News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.2
EUR
536.58
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Russia Chief Judicial Pristav on three-day working visit to Armenia
Russia Chief Judicial Pristav on three-day working visit to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Director of the Federal Service of Judicial Officers of the Russian Federation, Chief Judicial Pristav Dmitri Aristov and the delegation of the Federal Service are in the Republic of Armenia from June 3 to 5.

The purpose of the visit is to become familiar with and discuss issues of mutual interest. The Compulsory Enforcement Service hosted today a working meeting with the Russian colleagues. Greeting the colleagues, Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia, Justice Colonel Hakob Hakobyan stated the following: “We highly appreciate the constructive ties between the partnering institutions of our countries and voice hope for more cordial and multifaceted partnership.” Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Aristov noted that the delegation is happy to be at the Compulsory Enforcement Service and is certain that the representatives of both countries will further deepen the cordial partnership established between the two partnering institutions.

After the working discussion devoted to general issues related to the field of compulsory enforcement, the guests toured the inspection, analysis and auction organizing section of the Service, the rapid service office for citizens and the Service’s museum where Aristov left a note in the registry.

The working discussions will continue tomorrow.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ombudsman Tatoyan, Ambassador Kopirkin discuss rights’ protection of Armenians in Russia (PHOTOS)
The Ombudsman underscored cooperation with the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia…
 Russia PM Medvedev congratulates Armenia PM Pashinyan on his birthday
"On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and myself, I congratulate you on your birthday...
 Pashinyan, Putin hold phone talks
The sides also discussed future plans for cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats…
Vladimir Putin congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday
“I would like to reaffirm the readiness to continue a constructive dialogue…
 Russia aviation customs service representatives visit Armenia
They held talks at the State Revenue Committee…
 Newspaper: Russia’s Putin to congratulate Armenia’s Pashinyan on his birthday
Despite tense relations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos