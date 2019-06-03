Russia Chief Judicial Pristav on three-day working visit to Armenia

Director of the Federal Service of Judicial Officers of the Russian Federation, Chief Judicial Pristav Dmitri Aristov and the delegation of the Federal Service are in the Republic of Armenia from June 3 to 5.
The purpose of the visit is to become familiar with and discuss issues of mutual interest. The Compulsory Enforcement Service hosted today a working meeting with the Russian colleagues. Greeting the colleagues, Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia, Justice Colonel Hakob Hakobyan stated the following: “We highly appreciate the constructive ties between the partnering institutions of our countries and voice hope for more cordial and multifaceted partnership.” Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Aristov noted that the delegation is happy to be at the Compulsory Enforcement Service and is certain that the representatives of both countries will further deepen the cordial partnership established between the two partnering institutions.
After the working discussion devoted to general issues related to the field of compulsory enforcement, the guests toured the inspection, analysis and auction organizing section of the Service, the rapid service office for citizens and the Service’s museum where Aristov left a note in the registry.
The working discussions will continue tomorrow.