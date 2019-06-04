News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Pompeo: US, European states have no significant differences in Iran's approaches
Pompeo: US, European states have no significant differences in Iran's approaches
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The US and European countries have no significant differences in Iranian approaches, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with Euronews.

His remarks came in The Hague where he will participate in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit held on June 4-5.

He denied there were tensions over US foreign and trade policy, such as differences on how to deal with Iran and Venezuela.

“I meet with my European partners constantly,” Pompeo said. “There are always … disagreements, there’s spats, there’s trade disputes … but it’s always the case that our shared value sets … those always prevail and they will here again too.”

According to Pompeo, the U.S. was keen to establish a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain but denied Trump was trying to influence British politics by publicly calling for a no-deal withdrawal from the EU.

“The people of the United Kingdom are the biggest supporters [of Brexit], right? They voted for it. This is what actually matters. That is why Brexit will proceed. It’s not because of what any third party says, it’s because the people of the United Kingdom have demanded it,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran’s MFA calls US statement on talks with Tehran "word play"
"To the Islamic Republic of Iran, a word-play and expression of hidden intentions under the guise of new words…
 Pompeo: US ready to conclude new deal with Iran
President Donald Trump made it clear that the Iranian nuclear deal would lead to the development of nuclear arms in Iran…
 Rouhani urges US to return to nuclear deal
“In the past the enemies used to have some preconditions for talks with Iran…
 Pompeo says humanitarian aid plan for Iran “unproblematic”
The US does not take issue with the development of the system known as INSTEX…
 Ali Shamkhani: US not deserve talks with Iran
US officials believe that talks are part of their campaign of pressure…
US intends to make Iran negotiate over new comprehensive deal
They will continue to apply maximum pressure on the Iranian regime to deny its means to conduct its destructive foreign policy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos