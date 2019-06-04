Pompeo: US, European states have no significant differences in Iran's approaches

The US and European countries have no significant differences in Iranian approaches, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with Euronews.

His remarks came in The Hague where he will participate in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit held on June 4-5.

He denied there were tensions over US foreign and trade policy, such as differences on how to deal with Iran and Venezuela.

“I meet with my European partners constantly,” Pompeo said. “There are always … disagreements, there’s spats, there’s trade disputes … but it’s always the case that our shared value sets … those always prevail and they will here again too.”

According to Pompeo, the U.S. was keen to establish a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain but denied Trump was trying to influence British politics by publicly calling for a no-deal withdrawal from the EU.

“The people of the United Kingdom are the biggest supporters [of Brexit], right? They voted for it. This is what actually matters. That is why Brexit will proceed. It’s not because of what any third party says, it’s because the people of the United Kingdom have demanded it,” he added.