Armenia Parliament passes law on paying compensation to those affected by March 2008 events in Yerevan
Armenia Parliament passes law on paying compensation to those affected by March 2008 events in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly of Armenia, the MPs unanimously adopted, in the second reading, the law on paying compensation to those affected by the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.

Also, the lawmakers voted in favor of several other bills, in the first reading, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from parliament.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
