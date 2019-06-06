Armenia PM: Preaching of democracy is biggest threat to democracy, human rights, lawfulness

YEREVAN. – After the velvet revolution that took place a year ago, some forces attempted to create some arena for political activity for themselves in the Republic of Armenia, which is natural and normal for any democratic country. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

“[But] as a result of one-year attempts and activity, those forces finally realized that they have irreversibly ended up in the political margin,” he added, in particular. “And recently, we see the following manifestations that (...) some circles have decided to carry out in the Republic of Armenia a preaching of violence and political legitimation of violence.

“This rhetoric is becoming more organized.”

The PM added that in these conditions, the law enforcement system of Armenia cannot be “velvety.”

Pashinyan informed that he had a conversation in the morning on this topic with Police Chief Valeri Osipyan.

Subsequently, the PM addressed Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan. “Mr. Davtyan, I believe the Prosecutor’s Office should also tackle these phenomena (...) from the viewpoint of public safety,” Pashinyan said, in particular.

The premier also noted that everything needs to be done to ensure that democracy, free speech, and freedom of expression are not curtailed in Armenia, but on the other hand, violence, preaching of violence, and the vocabulary violence should not become commonplace—and which in turn will bring about specific manifestations.

“The preaching of democracy is the biggest threat to democracy, human rights, and lawfulness,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded, above all.