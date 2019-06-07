NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 07.06.2019

Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan submitted his resignation on Friday.

In his Facebook post, he thanked Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for suggesting his candidacy for this post.

“I am also thankful to international partners and civil society representatives for joint work. I am sure everything will be good or even better,” Zeynalyan added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday in St. Petersburg on the margins of the SPIEF-2019.

During the meeting, the sides have discussed natural gas prices.

“This is indeed a very important issue for our relations. We are also discussing this issue within the Eurasian Economic Union. I think we need to understand all the nuances of this issue, as I said during a meeting with the Russian president that we have very good economic dynamics,” said Pashinyan.

According to the spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan did not discuss the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian PM also touched upon the issue of weapons’ supply at his meeting with Russian President.

“We have good cooperation in the technico-military domain and, of course, we have some arrangements,” he said noting that Armenia already has a sufficient amount of Russian-made Iskander ballistic missiles.

“But we hope to still get something else,” he added.

The delegation led by Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Sweden on an official visit on June 10-13.

Mirzoyan is scheduled to meet with the King of Sweden His Majesty Carl XVI Gustav, Speaker Riksdag Andreas Norlen, Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom, Minister of International Development Cooperation Peter Eriksson, EU Minister Hans Dahlgren. The delegation will visit Uppsala University, meet with Uppsala Governor Goran Enander, as well as with representatives of the Armenian community.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Friday an interim decision on the case of the arrested General Manvel Grigoryan and stated the fact of torture in his relation, said the attorney Levon Baghdasaryan.

According to him, a few months ago they appealed to the ECHR on the fact of torture, and the European Court ruled a decision just within the framework of hearings. Baghdasaryan promised to convene a press conference tomorrow to present this decision in details.

During the classic match in the third round of Norway Chess, with his black figures, top Armenian chess player Levon Aronian didn’t give the already former sole leader, Azerbaijani chess player Shakhriyar Mamedyarov a chance to win.

The Armenian chessmaster won with 31 steps and was on top of the chess table with 4 points. Mamedyarov is behind by half a point.

Yerevan court of general jurisdiction on Friday partially ruled in favor of the appeal by Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan’s attorney, and with respect to the attachment of Kocharyan’s property.

The court recorded the violation of Kocharyan’s rights in this regard, but denied the attorney’s appeal on the requirement for defining the obligations of the prosecutor, the agency carrying out the proceedings for eliminating the violation of Kocharyan’s rights, and removing the respective investigator from the proceedings.

The first ever Armenian Genocide Commemoration event was held on Wednesday 5th June 2019 in Australia's national capital Canberra, featuring the Vice Chair of the Australian Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Dr. Panayiotis Diamadis as keynote speaker.

The event, organised by the Armenian National Committee of Australia - Canberra Branch (ANC-AU Canberra Branch), was held at the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Legislative Assembly's Reception Hall and attracted over 50 guests.

They included ACT parliamentarians, representatives from embassies and government departments, as well as NGOs, Jewish, Greek, Cypriot and Armenian organisations along with academics and media.