Armenia has sufficient amount of Iskander missiles, PM says

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he discussed the matter of weapons supply at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have good cooperation in the technico-military domain and, of course, we have some arrangements,” Pashinyan told RIA Novosti. “And I believe that our relations in that domain are developing.”

And asked whether the matter of supplying more Russian-made Iskander ballistic missiles to Armenia was discussed during this talk, Pashinyan said Armenia already has a sufficient amount of these missiles.

“But we hope to still get something else,” he added, “not small.”