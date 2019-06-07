News
Friday
June 07
News
Armenia has sufficient amount of Iskander missiles, PM says
Armenia has sufficient amount of Iskander missiles, PM says
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he discussed the matter of weapons supply at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have good cooperation in the technico-military domain and, of course, we have some arrangements,” Pashinyan told RIA Novosti. “And I believe that our relations in that domain are developing.”

And asked whether the matter of supplying more Russian-made Iskander ballistic missiles to Armenia was discussed during this talk, Pashinyan said Armenia already has a sufficient amount of these missiles.

“But we hope to still get something else,” he added, “not small.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
