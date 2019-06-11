President, London-based company chief discuss prospects for Armenia tourism development

YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian met with London-based 3sixty Strategic Advisors Ltd. managing director Ali Borhani, who has arrived in Armenia to participate in the Armenian Summit of Minds. The presidential staff informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

First, Borhani noted that he is very impressed with the hospitality in and beauty of Armenia.

The interlocutors touched upon the prospects for Armenia’s tourism development. In this connection, Ali Borhani stressed that Armenia has great tourism potential which should be properly assessed and be developed in the right direction.

Also, they reflected on the Summit of Minds, which is held in Armenia for the first time. In this regard, the 3sixty Strategic Advisors Ltd. executive said he is impressed by the high level of organization of this summit and hopes to again participate in the French conference in Armenia.