Armenia PM on Karabakh President's direct influence on trial over Kocharyan case

It could have been comprehensible in the moral sense, but in the political sense, how right is it for an incumbent President to specifically have an impact on the court? This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared in an interview with Shant TV, touching upon the motion that President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan filed to release second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan from custody.
“The incumbent President, who also has power leverages, special services and so on, has direct influence on the judicial procedure. How acceptable is this? What I am saying is that, in a judicial procedure, in essence, the judge is the person with the highest status, and this is the way it has to be. How can we talk about an objective trial in these conditions?” Nikol Pashinyan said.
On May 14, 2019, President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and former President Arkady Ghukasyan filed a letter of pledge to the court to release second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan from custody.