Karabakh police chief holds consultation
Karabakh police chief holds consultation
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Chief of Police of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan held today an operative consultation with the heads of the structural, territorial and separated subdivisions of the Police of the Republic of Artsakh.

The results of the operative and official activities of the past 5 months were discussed during the consultation, and the police chief attached importance to the priority of observing lawfulness during service and gave specific assignments to the representatives of the territorial subdivisions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
