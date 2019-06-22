News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 22
USD
477.53
EUR
539.47
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.53
EUR
539.47
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Serj Tankian on Khachaturyan sisters: It's complex case with multiple victims besides the deceased
Serj Tankian on Khachaturyan sisters: It's complex case with multiple victims besides the deceased
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Famous American singer of Armenian descent Serj Tankian commented on a story of the Khachaturyan sisters who are charged of killing their fatherin Russia.

“A very tragic case in the Russian courts is further unveiling the failure of that system towards victims of domestic abuse and pitting left against right within the country. It is a complex case with multiple victims besides the deceased. It’s a prime example of how years of violence against women and children with no justice and prosecution can cause a violent revengeful attack. The courts need to show leniency on these girls given the systemic failure,” Tankian wrote on Facebook.

The sisters pleaded guilty to killing their father who was abusing them for years. Three sisters – Kristina, Angelina and Maria – killed him in summer 2018. The girls their father was treating them as slaves. The psychological forensic examination revealed the man had mental disorder.

 


 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Court announces verdict on Armenia PM's relative
Before the trial, Mamikon Hovhannisyan declared that he...
 Shots fired at Armenia town mayor, he is in stable condition
Mayor Grigor Sarhatyan of Lusahovit town in Tavush Province…
 US: Man faces death penalty after killing his five kids
A Lexington County court found Timothy Jones guilty of murdering his kids…
Garo Paylan: Armenian woman stabbed in Istanbul wants to leave, I couldn't say no
“An Armenian woman in Samatya was subjected to a hate attack on May 31...
 Young man brutally beaten in Yerevan
The investigation has been launched…
Man attempts to rob bank in Yerevan
It was found out that this armed attacker works at a transportation company as a route supervision engineer…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos