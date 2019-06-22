Serj Tankian on Khachaturyan sisters: It's complex case with multiple victims besides the deceased

Famous American singer of Armenian descent Serj Tankian commented on a story of the Khachaturyan sisters who are charged of killing their fatherin Russia.
“A very tragic case in the Russian courts is further unveiling the failure of that system towards victims of domestic abuse and pitting left against right within the country. It is a complex case with multiple victims besides the deceased. It’s a prime example of how years of violence against women and children with no justice and prosecution can cause a violent revengeful attack. The courts need to show leniency on these girls given the systemic failure,” Tankian wrote on Facebook.
The sisters pleaded guilty to killing their father who was abusing them for years. Three sisters – Kristina, Angelina and Maria – killed him in summer 2018. The girls their father was treating them as slaves. The psychological forensic examination revealed the man had mental disorder.